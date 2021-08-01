KRAMER, Ruby

KRAMER (Hammond),



Ruby C.



Of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed peacefully surrounded by close friends and family on July 27, 2021. She was born April 19, 1926, in Guage, Kentucky, to George Hammond and Bertha Spencer. Retired after 29 years at WPAFB as a Logistics



Analyst. Preceded in death by her husband, James H. Kramer; son, Frank; granddaughter,



Amber; brothers, Raymond and Roy; sister Reva and her



parents. Loving mother of James M., Jo Ann (Schindler); proud grandmother to Ariel; great-grandmother to Mercedes and Matthew Gray, Jonathan and Jasmine MacKendrick; and great-great grandmother to Hayden Gray. Family to receive friends 11:00 AM Friday, August 6, 2021, at the TOBIAS



FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel where service will be held at 12:30 pm. with burial to follow at the Valley View



Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the City of Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 or the Greene County Council On Aging, 1195 W. 2nd St., Xenia, OH 45385.

