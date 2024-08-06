Kranz (Ruggles), Barbara Ann



Kranz, Barbara Ann, 81, of South Charleston, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Barbara was born November 6, 1942 in Ashland, Ohio, the daughter of Lowell and Lelia (Garner) Ruggles. After graduating from Ohio University with a bachelor's degree, she moved to Springfield where she met her husband, Edwin Kranz. They were married on August 28, 1965. She spent five years working for Ohio Edison as a home economist before ultimately becoming an elementary school teacher. Her first job was teaching at South Vienna Elementary where she remained for her entire 30 year career. In retirement, Barbara found fulfillment in volunteering at the Community Hospital and later Springfield Regional Medical Center. She accumulated over 8,500 volunteer hours as well as serving as President of the Hospital Auxiliary. Since 1968, she had been an active member of Plattsburg United Church of Christ where she held many leadership and service positions. Survivors include her loving husband, Edwin Kranz; two children, Michelle (Dean) VanVorhis and Michael (Angela) Kranz; four grandchildren, Jacob (Alexis), Matthew (MaKayla), Marcus and Samantha; two great grandchildren, Xavier and Evelyn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Plattsburg United Church of Christ with Pastor Faith Solon officiating. Burial will follow in Plattsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plattsburg United Church of Christ Memorial Fund.



