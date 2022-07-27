dayton-daily-news logo
X

KRAPF, Martha

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KRAPF, Martha A.

Age 97, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, John Sr. in 1997; a son John Jr.; and sons-in-law, John Schroeder and Tim Keefe. She is survived by daughters, Linda Schroeder, Leslie (Jeff) Miller, Nancy Keefe; son, Michael (Teri) Krapf; daughter-in-law, Susan Krapf; sister, Norma (Bill) Sharrett; grandchildren, Thomas, Alyson, Aaron, Sarah, Erica, Brian, Kelly, Eli, Ryan and Andy; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 12:00 pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in Martha's name may be directed to the Dayton Foodbank, 56 Armor Pl., Dayton, OH 45417. Online condolences can be sent to: www.TobiasFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
LAUGHTER, Audrey
3
GUDORF, Paul
4
HAIRSTON, Wayne
5
MacLEAN, Richard
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top