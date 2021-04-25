KRAUSS, Jerry Russell "Gerald"



Age 78, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021.



Jerry retired from a long career of mortgage banking. He cherished his time with his family, was an avid golfer, and loved fishing. He coached softball for many years for both his daughter's teams and fellow buddies' teams.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Martha Jane Krauss; his brother Carl "Butch"; sister-in-law Judy; brother-in-law Ronnie and



son-in-law Tom MacLean. Jerry is survived by Sharon, his



loving wife of 59 years; his daughters Jennifer MacLean and Lori (John) Klens; grandchildren, Kathryn (Qyshawn) Sanders, Matthew, Jack, Andrew, and Gretchen; sister Sharon



Carpenter and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Jerry was our fun-loving "One of a Kind Guy". The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Southview Hospital for the incredible care they gave Jerry.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-4 pm on Saturday, May 1st at Tobias Far Hills Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Food Bank, 56 Armor Pl. Dayton, OH 45417. Online Condolences may be made to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com