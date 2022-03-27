KRAZI, Carol

KRAZl (Weber), Carol Sue



Age 74, passed away peacefully with her sons by her side on March 16, 2022, at Jamestown Rehabilitation. Carol was a kind and loving soul who loved Jesus, her family, friends and her grandchildren, dearly. She was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She was the daughter of Waneta (Roemer) and Herbert Weber. She is survived by her sons and grandchildren: David (Sherri), Makayla and Zack Krazl and Joe (Leah), Luke and Abbie Krazl; two sisters, Patricia Weber and Joan (Mick) Colligan; as well as a nephew, Mike (Patty) Colligan; and nieces, Chrissy (Bill) Miller, Erin Colligan and numerous great-nieces, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved nephew, Jeff Colligan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Ann Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 30, at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held at Colligan Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 29 from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ann Catholic Church or to your favorite dog organization in Carol's name. Online condolences to



