KREBS, Ruth

KREBS (Moeder), Ruth 93, passed away August 15, 2020, in Oxford, Michigan. She was born July 31, 1927, in St. Henry, Ohio, the daughter of late Julius & Anna (Winkeljohn) Moeder. Ruth resided in Dayton, OH, Rochester, MI, Coral Springs, FL, Orlando, FL, and finally Oxford, MI, with her husband of 66 years, Fred Krebs who passed in 2017. She is survived by children, Julie and Brad Froehlich, Jeanette and Jerry Schlosser, Jerry and Jean Krebs, and John and Kathryn Krebs; eight grandchildren, Joe and Angie Schlosser, Craig and Alyssa Froehlich, Jon and Donna Schlosser, John and Sara Froehlich Potocki, Rebecca and Matt Krebs, Ben and Lindsey Krebs and six great-grandchildren. She also had seven brothers and sisters who preceded her, Mary Moeder, Marcella Larger, Norbert Moeder, Rita Jones, Victor Moeder, Sr. Mary Julian Moeder, and Charles Moeder. She has 4 surviving brothers and sisters, Richard Moeder, Jerry Moeder, Lee Moeder and Rose Ann Siefring. Ruth was employed as a bookkeeper at Delco Products (Dayton), Dillman & Upton Lumber Company (Rochester, MI), and retired from The City of Tamarac, FL, in 1992. Ruth and Fred enjoyed family get-togethers, golfing and dancing. The family will receive friends at Schlientz-Moore & Reis Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH, on Thursday, August 20 from 3-6 pm. Visitation is also scheduled at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH, on Friday, August 21 from 9:30-10:30 prior to funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com

