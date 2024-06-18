Kreitzer, Richard A "Dick"



KREITZER, Richard A. "Dick" age 81 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He is preceded in death by daughter Carol Fitzgerald and son Charles Hagedorn, brother Doug Kreitzer, sister, Cindy Kreitzer Davis as well as his parents Rolland and Alberta Kreitzer. Dick graduated from Jefferson High School and served his country as an Air Force veteran. He retired from GM at Inland and was a member of Millenium Lodge # 779 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Antioch Shrine, and Chapter 7 Masonic Motorcycle Club. Survived by his wife Shirley (Herman) Kreitzer, 2 daughters Bev (Ed) Volk of Beavercreek, Eileen (Mark) Wokosky of NC, several grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren, and "Grandpa's Girl", Tasha, brother David (Melissa) Kreitzer, and numerous other family and friends. Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11am until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Dick's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



