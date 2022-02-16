KREMER, Gladys



Of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully at Randall Residence on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born January 7, 1936, in Burketsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo and Olga Huber. She was a graduate of St. Henry High School in 1954 and on November 11, 1960, married Luke Kremer who survives in Dayton. Preceded in death by a daughter Katherine Kremer, a sister Carol Wint, 2 brothers Marvin and Lester Huber, a son-in-law Michael Hart, sisters-in-law Betty and Marilyn Huber, a brother-in-law Fred Wint and her mother and father-in-law Herbert and Cecelia Kremer. Survived by 5 other children Garry (Kelly) Kremer, Larry



(Kristine) Kremer, Steven (Christine) Kremer, Kristie Hart, and Lynette Larsen, and 14 grandchildren. Other surviving family members are brothers Fred Huber, Harold Huber and Ralph Huber and a sister Jean Schmidt, in-laws Lavern Kremer and Mel, and Agnes Bertke, Flo Huber and Kaye Wint. After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary at the Fram Corp. in Greenville. After 3 years she decided to change the direction of her life and enrolled as a student at the University of Dayton. She earned her Cadet Certificate in the School of Education in 1960 which gave her sufficient credit hours to begin teaching. From 1960 thru 1976, she taught at different schools as she and her husband raised six children, all of whom are graduates of the University of Dayton. In 1977, she received her Bachelor's Degree in the School of



Education from the University of Dayton. In 1977 she took some courses at a local vocational school to improve her



business skills. She was fortunate to then get a position at U.D., starting part time in the Curriculum Materials Library. Succeeding full-time positions included the Office of Administration, the Visual Arts Department, and Electronic Engineering Technology before retiring in 1997. After her retirement, she was an active volunteer at the Victoria Theater Assoc., the Schuster Center and the Heritage House at the UD History



Museum. She also taught CCD classes, was a communion



distributor at the Singing Woods Retirement Home for many years. Also she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for two years. She enjoyed spending many wonderful times with



family and friends as well as sewing, reading, live theater and gardening. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19th, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St.,



Dayton, OH 45415, by Father Timothy Knepper C.PP.S.



Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 17th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

