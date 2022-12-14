KREMER, Rita M.



Age 100, of Washington Township, OH, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A visitation will be held from 4-6PM on Thursday, December 15 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A service will be held the following day at 10:30AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Burial in David's Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rita to The Craig Foundation, 3425 S. Clarkson St., Englewood, CO 80113 or Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be found at www.routsong.com.

