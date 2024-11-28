KRESS, Ronald L.



Ronald L. Kress, age 89, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on November 25th with his son by his side. Ron was born on February 14th, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Clarence G. and Margaret C. (Kinzler) Kress. Ron graduated from Chaminade High School in 1953, and from the University of Dayton in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Ron married Judith A. (Schmidt) Kress on June 8th, 1957, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Over the next six decades they enjoyed raising their family, taking vacations, and after retiring, traveling through Europe. The day after graduating from UD, Ron began his career with the National Cash Register Company. Ron spent 38 years with "The Cash" working primarily in Sales and Sales Education. He loved the art of the sale; a craft he perfected, achieving 100% of his sales quotas many years in a row and earning him the distinction as one of the nation's top NCR Salesman in 1970. Ron was a Boy Scout and helped form Troop 299, where he encouraged all three of his sons to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He remained active with Troop 299 for 48 years and was recently awarded a 50 years in scouting recognition. Ron believed that greeting each day with enthusiasm and a positive attitude are the keys to a happy and successful life. He was often the motivating force to create family gatherings or parties. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, gardening, horseshoes, making wine, volunteering at Carillon Park, a poker game or a round of pool, and he never needed an excuse to grill the perfect steak or enjoy an ice-cold Manhattan. Ron is survived by his wife Judy of 67 years, his daughters Julie Sperry (David) and Laurie Chappars; his sons Kevin Kress (Sandra) and Brady Kress (Amy); and his 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, five older sisters, his son Timothy Kress (Kim) and Grandson Jake Chappars. Visitation will be held December 3rd from 4-7pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held December 4th at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Parish 4500 Ackerman Blvd. with interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in Ron's memory may be directed to Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America 7285 Poe Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45414, Hospice of Dayton, or Carillon Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com