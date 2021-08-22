KRETZ, Betty J.



Age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Betty retired from Logtec, Inc. after 9 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and a Graduate of Wayne High School Class of 1948. She is survived by her



husband, Tom Kretz; daughter, Beverly Ishmael of Kettering; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Renee Ishmael of Huber Heights; step-son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Kimberly Kretz of Beavercreek Twp; sister, Anna Mae Sherman of



Union; grandchildren, Ashley (Chris), Zachary (Allison), Nick, Joel, Eric (Kylie), Courtney and Alexis; great-grandson, Brantley; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive with Father Ed Pratt celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Betty's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

