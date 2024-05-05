Kreusch, Geraldine Ann



Kreusch, Geraldine Ann "Geri", 85, of Tipp City, beloved and devoted mother of eleven, passed away peacefully on April 26. Born on February 2, 1939 to the late Sebastian and Mabel (Hoese) Werthmann. Geraldine was a pillar of strength and love within her family. She enjoyed her time cheering on the Cincinnati Reds, summers spending time with her family at her daughter's pool, and holiday get togethers with her entire family. Geraldine leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth that will forever be cherished by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Duane Kreusch, Laurie (David) Patko, Jim Kreusch, Cheryl (Steve) Hunter, Dan Kreusch, Diane (Ron) Tateman, Cindy (Mark) Buchanan, Debbie (Mark) Laux, David Kreusch and Lisa Cherico, Mark (Lisa) Kreusch, Tammy (Brian) Wilson, 35 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Geraldine is also survived by her brother Jerome Werthmann and wife Betty, sister Madonna Nelson, sister-in-law Yvonne Werthmann, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dr. Charles "Jerry" Kreusch, daughter-in-law Alanel Rabbit Kreusch, siblings: Mary Crews Werthmann, Leon Werthmann, Elayne Lyons, Bernard Werthmann, Joan Werthmann Hostens, Barbara McCormick, and Roger Werthmann. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 South Hyatt Street, Tipp City, OH. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County, 3230 North County Road 25A, Troy, Ohio 45373, website: Ohioshospice.org/give. Geraldine's memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.



