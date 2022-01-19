KRIEGBAUM, Dennis Edward



Dennis Edward Kriegbaum, also known by his radio name of Bob Montgomery, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11 at the age of 76.



Dennis was born on April 15, 1945, in Springfield, OH. He was a proud graduate of Immaculate Conception grade school and Chaminade High School, class of 1963. He attended Ohio State for a few years before moving to Milwaukee, WI, and graduating from Radio Broadcasting School. His career in broadcasting included being a radio disc jockey, news director and account executive in the sales department. His jobs in radio also led him to various jobs in Adrian, MI, Toledo, OH, Richmond, IN, Pittsburgh, PA, Altoona, PA, Roanoke, VA, and Dayton, OH.



Dennis had a great love for Ohio State football, Dayton Flyer basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball. He also enjoyed spending time with family and working on his collections of baseball cards and musical albums (cds). He spent almost four decades playing the Euphonium in the Sinclair Community Concert Band. Dennis also helped with numerous charity events, such as Toys for Tots, The Petrofsky Foundation and Special Olympics to name a few.



He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Muriel Kriegbaum. Dennis is survived by Barbara Kriegbaum and two children Robert (Jennifer) Kriegbaum and Ryan Kriegbaum; and four grandchildren, Simon, Olivia, Natalie and Abigail. He is also survived by his brother Roger (Linda) Kriegbaum; sister Caryle (David) Mattie; great-aunt Dorothy; cousin Joey; and numerous family members and friends.



The funeral Mass will be Monday, January 24th at 12:00, St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering, OH 45429. Family will receive friends prior to the Mass starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the church, or in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Vincent de Paul of Dayton, 124 Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402.

