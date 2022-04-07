KRIMM, Carl A.



Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Carl was an Engineer at Delphi,



retiring after over 30 years of service, and was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and St. Peter Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony



"Tony"; and parents, Carl and Catherine Krimm. Carl is



survived by his loving wife, Sandra C. "Sandy"; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Leo Lucas; sisters, Patricia Pohl, Sister Joan Krimm, SND; granddaughters, Stella Lucas and Megan Lucas; and many other relatives and friends. Mass 10 AM



Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church with



Father Joe Kindel celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family wishes to express special thanks to the Springmeade Staff and The Hospice of Dayton for their care. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The



Hospice of Dayton in Carl's memory.

