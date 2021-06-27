KRITZER, Jean Marie



Age 93, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, peacefully in her home. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Bob Kritzer; beloved sons, Jack in 1975, Jim in 2011, and Tom in 2020; sister, Sally Miller. Jean is survived by son, Tim (Marianne) Kritzer; grandchildren,



Katie-Beth (Zack) and Amber (Ray) Pinnock and Heather Wadsworth; and great-grandchildren Max, Rachel and Rayanna, Mathew Wadsworth Jr. and Darcy Riley Wadsworth; brother, John (Betty) Brigham; sister, Mary (Stewart) Stanley; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held 5PM on Wednesday, June 30 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Family will visit with friends following the service until 7PM. Inurnment in David's Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758513, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

