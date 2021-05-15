<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">KRUG, Louis Vincent<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Lou Krug passed away at Wheaton, Illinois on May 11, 2021, at the age of 96. Lou is preceded in death by his parents Carl H. Krug and Clara C. Krug (nee Mastbaum) of Dayton, OH; by sister Juanita R. Schramm of Dayton, OH; by wife Geraldine Lois "Jerry" Krug (nee Lehmann) of Huber Heights, OH; and by friend Betty Haney of West Milton, OH. Lou is survived by his daughter Deborah Ryder (nee Krug) and son-in-law Keith Ryder of Wheaton, Illinois; and by friend Ron Ryder of Huber Heights, OH. Lou Krug was born in Dayton, OH, on September 23, 1924; as a child he attended Holy Angels Catholic School, sang in the Inland Choir, delivered newspaper on his bicycle, and sold sandwiches at the National Cash Register factory. Lou attended Fairmont High School where he played tennis, sang in Clark Haines's chorus, and graduated in 1942. Lou and his wife Jerry lived in Dayton during 1952-1962, then moved to the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights in 1962; Lou came to Wheaton, Illinois, in 2013. Lou entered the U.S. Army in March 1943; in Europe he joined the 385th Field Artillery Battalion of the 104th Infantry Division, and was in combat in Germany from November 1944 through May 1945 (at Aachen, Cologne, Remagen, Nordhausen, and Halle). In 1946, Lou was back in Dayton as a machinist with International Tool Company; in 1952, he came to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a civilian lab technician (working in glass, lasers, and exotic metals). Lou retired from Federal service in 1977. Lou Krug was well known as a golfer and bowler in and around Dayton (his scores <br/><br/>appeared in the Dayton Daily News from the early 1950s through the early 1980s); for many years he was a member of the Greene County Club. Interment will be in Riverside <br/><br/>Cemetery, West Milton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family <br/><br/>Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Lou may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.</font><br/>