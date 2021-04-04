KUDLA, Paul Martin



Passed away peacefully at his home in Centerville, Ohio, on March 29, 2021. He was a



loving husband to his wife,



Bonnie and a loving father to his children, Marc (wife Anita), David (wife Cheri), Keith (wife Amy), and Lynn (Mahan,



husband Tony), and his stepchildren and their spouses, Angela and Scott Williams, and



Edward and Sarah Brinkerhoff. Affectionately known as "Big Bear", he adored, and was adored by his grandchildren,



Sydney, Christopher, Jenna, Julia, Mathew, David, Morgan, Jorja, Lance, Aidan, Jaida, Penelope, and Eleanor. Paul was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on November 26, 1931, the son of a coal miner and an amazing mother. A man of humble beginnings, and the youngest of 13 children, he would later become the first of his siblings to graduate from college, and ultimately go on to earn two master's degrees. Paul proudly served his country in the National Guard



Reserves and later in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a military police officer at Fort Ord in California. As a 17-year-old reservist, Paul learned to drive a 36-ton M4A3 Sherman Tank before driving his first automobile. Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Paul served as a civilian police officer while attending West Virginia University, where he earned his degree in Industrial Arts. Later in life he loved to share his military and Westover police stories with friends and family, especially his recount of the time he spent on John F. Kennedy's 1960 presidential campaign security detail. Upon graduation from WVU, Paul started his career in secondary



education at Vandalia Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio. Paul would continue his teaching career in the Dayton Public School System, where he taught industrial arts, coached



tennis, and served as a Vocational Education Coordinator. Paul loved to help others, and as VOE Coordinator helped an



untold number of young, aspiring youth begin their promising careers. Many years later, Paul's former students would recognize him when he was out and about in the Dayton area, would stop, shake his hand, or give him a hug, and thank him for helping them get off to a good start in life. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral



service 11:00 am, Friday, April 9, 2021, at FAIRHAVEN CHURCH, 637 East Whipp Road, Centerville, Ohio 45459.



Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Paul's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 (hospiceofdayton.org/donations). He will be missed by all.

