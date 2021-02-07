KUFLEWSKI, William P.



Age 64, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Bill was born on July 8, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Stephen T. and Jacqueline G. Kuflewski. He was a graduate of Alter High School and worked at B. F. Goodrich (which merged with United Technologies) in Troy. As a teenager, Bill had great joy in training two English Setter dogs from puppies to be bird dogs. He enjoyed traveling the world and he delighted in sampling the cuisine everywhere he went. He is preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister Mary Margaret, and his brother Bob. Bill is survived by his sisters Kathie Neff and



Karen Walters (Mike), and his brother Steve (Kathy). He was a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews whom he



always remembered at birthdays, holidays, and special



occasions. Arrangements will be handled by Newcomer



Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held. The family would like to express gratitude to SpringMeade Health Center and Ohio's Hospice of Miami County for their care. To share a memory of William or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

