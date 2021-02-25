KUHN, Leonard F.



"Lennie"



Age 81 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on



Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton,



surrounded by his family. He was born on December 12, 1939, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Louis W. and Margaret (Jehle) Kuhn. Mr. Kuhn was a retired Master Plumber for



Local #162 Plumbers & Pipe



Fitters and Donnell Plumbing Co. with over 41 years of service. If you met Lennie, you loved Lennie. He never met a stranger. He was the life of the party, and he knew exactly what to say to make people laugh. He was a loving husband; father, brother, friend, and grandpa. Lennie was one simple guy. He loved his family and friends, Busch Light, cigars, and wood working. He was the most hardworking and generous man. He would make 30 different birdhouses to "sell", to only then give them all as gifts to the ones he loved. On Tuesday's he enjoyed breakfast at Holly's with his breakfast buddies and then they would come back to Lennie's house and sit in the garage for hours talking and laughing. Preceded in death by his sister Judith Sponsler, brother-in-law Thomas Sponsler,



sister-in-law Jewel Kuhn. He is survived by loving wife of 58 years Patricia (Marsh) Kuhn, his daughter Dana Chillinsky and husband Mike, his son Chris Kuhn and wife Christene, brother Bill Kuhn, sister Joyce Wellmeier and husband Tom, 2 granddaughters Claire Chillinsky and Alex Kuhn, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Rev. Dr. Bill Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Friday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, in Mr. Kuhn's memory. Please share memories and condolences at



www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Leonard F. Kuhn, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

