Kuhn, Patricia J.



Patricia J. Kuhn, age 83 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2024, at Stoney Ridge Senior Living. She was born on June 15, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Irene (Latham) Heck and Charlie Marsh. She was a former Medical Assistant for Dr. Carolyn Bailey's practice with 10 years of service. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Leonard F. "Lennie" Kuhn on February 20, 2021, and by her brother Billy Marsh. She is survived by loving children; daughter Dana Chillinsky and husband Mike, her son Chris Kuhn and wife Christene, 2 grandchildren Claire (Chillinsky) Cecil and husband Parker, and Alex Kuhn, her great grandson Jett Joseph Cecil, as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 ½ hour prior to services) on Wednesday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Care Hospice, 7681 Tylers Place Blvd., West Chester, OH 45069 in memory of Mrs. Patricia J. Kuhn. The family would like to express a special thank you to Stoney Ridge Senior Living and to Affinity Care Hospice for all of the love and compassion shown to Patricia and her family during this difficult time.



