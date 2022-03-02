KUHN, Thomas Michael



Age 64, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2022, at his home. He was born in Dayton, OH, to George and Vera



(Penny) Kuhn and lived in Germantown, the city he loved, his entire life. Tom was a member of boy Scout Troop #29,



attended Valley View schools where he played basketball and graduated in 1975. He attended Purdue University where he was a member of the Delta Delta Chapter of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. His favorite colors were black and gold and he was an avid Boilermaker sports fan. Tom was proud of being the third-generation owner of George E. Kuhn and Company as well as the owner/operator of Kuhn's ACE Hardware and



Miami Valley Propane. Tom was a two-term president of the Chamber of Commerce, a thirty-year member past president and two-time Melvin Jones award winner of the Germantown Lions Club and past president of the Ohio Propane Gas Association. Besides his children and family business, Tom is most proud of his service as Chairman and member of the board of directors of the First National Bank of Germantown. Tom loved listening to all types of music at a very high level of



volume on his Klipsch speakers, cruising the back roads, automobiles including his 1973 Javelin, Photography and crunchy peanut butter. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife and first love, Julie Ann Kellis, son Michael (Tiffany) Kuhn, daughter Sarah Kuhn, son Dylan (Taylor Hickman) Kuhn, stepchildren Jamie (Ryan) Fields, Jonathon (Sherri) Cole, and grandchildren Emerson Kuhn, and Riley and Landon Fields. He is also survived by his sister Beth Kuhn and brothers-in-law Craig (Gina) Kellis and Chris (Yukiko) Kellis and families. Of special importance are friends Louis "Rip" Ripberger and Bob Casky, Jerry Steinmetz and Jeff Riley, Andy Minton, Mike Welch, Heidi Grant and Tom Custer. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Carl B. Kern Fund of the Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45309 or online at daytonfoundation.org/tipofmth.html The fund, named for Tom's great-uncle, helps support Camp Kern and it's work with youth. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00PM-7:00PM at the Arpp, Root and Carter



Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown, OH 45327. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at 10:00am at the funeral home, burial immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

