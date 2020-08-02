KUHN, Vicki Lynn Age 71, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vicki was born to the late William and Gardenia (Jones) Mills in Dayton, OH, on December 23, 1948. Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald; children, Sean Kuhn and Tiffany Kuhn; grandsons, Tracy Thomas, Connor Kuhn, Zachary Kuhn, and Joshua Kuhn; and brother, Ronald (Connie) Mills and Gary Mills. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Friday, Aug. 7, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

