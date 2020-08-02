X

KUHN, Vicki

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KUHN, Vicki Lynn Age 71, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vicki was born to the late William and Gardenia (Jones) Mills in Dayton, OH, on December 23, 1948. Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald; children, Sean Kuhn and Tiffany Kuhn; grandsons, Tracy Thomas, Connor Kuhn, Zachary Kuhn, and Joshua Kuhn; and brother, Ronald (Connie) Mills and Gary Mills. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Friday, Aug. 7, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

www.routsong.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.