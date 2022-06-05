KUHNS, Marjorie Ann "Marge"



97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was born in Troy, Ohio, in October 1924. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Carl and Esther (Allspach) Kroger; her beloved husband of 59 1/2 years, Miles Edward Kuhns; her sisters,



Cecelia Whitmer, Charlotte Biles and Rosalie Calvert; brother, Carl "Lud" Kroger. She is survived by much loved daughters, Barbara Kuhns (Doug Smith) and Melissa Kuhns (Bill Hoffman); sisters, Janet Walpole and Esther Lamka; and brother, Lawrence Kroger. She treasured time spent with family and friends. Marge also found great enjoyment in the arts, traveling, mountain hiking, gardening, bridge, teaching



English-As-A-Second-Language classes, reading, and life in general. Special thank you to the nurses and staff at Home



Instead and Crossroads Hospice. The family will greet friends



5-7PM on Friday, June 10 at the ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. Cremation and private burial at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please



consider donating to Discover Classical WDPR, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402 or to a charity of choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com