KULA, Theodore

KULA, Jr., PhD,



Theodore John



Theodore John Kula, Jr., PhD, born January 18, 1941, died November 24, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. Beloved husband of Dr. Katherine Miller Kula;



loving and devoted father of Stacy Kula and Dr. Tadziu



Kula (Maren); and cherished Dziadziu of Ellis. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Tadeusz Kula and Stanislawa (Kaczmarczyk) Kula and dear sisters Agnes Mercik and Jean Litzenberger.



Ted graduated from the University of Dayton with a BS and MS in Biology and from the University of Kentucky with a PhD in Microbiology. Among other schools, he taught at the



University of Maryland at Baltimore Medical School. He



conducted early cutting-edge research in protein separation and bioenergetics. He also developed educational interactive computer programs. Ted received profound satisfaction from his research and received numerous awards.



However, it was Ted's family that fulfilled him. He loved and adored his wife of 51 years. He was a loving father, dedicating time to teach his children lessons in life, love of nature and the blessings of life. He emphasized always doing one's best, particularly for others. Ted was a multitalented, self-taught man whose passions included good food, hunting, good food, fishing, good food, gardening, good food, music, good food, and Polish culture. He was a wonderful man who will be missed beyond words.



There will be no services at this time. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Indiana University Orthodontic Department Renovations Fund in the name of Theodore J. Kula. Jr.: IU School of Dentistry, c/o Dr. Kelton Stewart, 1121 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46202



