Kumbusky, Eugenia

Kumbusky (Veitch), Eugenia C. "Jean"



Eugenia C. "Jean" Kumbusky, age 98 of Enon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by family. She was born October 27, 1925, in Mesilla, New Mexico, the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Erminda (Fountain) Veitch.



Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and neighbor to many. A dedicated member of the Mary Help of Christian's Church for over 70 years where she was a pillar of strength. Jean's compassion extended beyond her family to all around her. She selflessly gave to others, hosted friends, family, neighbors, in her home and took absolute delight in giving. Her greatest pleasure was knowing each and every one of her family members, genuinely. The void that Jean leaves will never be filled, but her family and friends will find comfort in the memories and cherish these eternally.



In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Frank Kumbusky; a son, Walter; grandson, Jeremy; and six siblings. She is survived by six children, Bernadine Parks, Chico (Debra) Kumbusky, Audrey (Phil) Rothe, Paul Kumbusky, Phillip (Rhonda) Kumbusky, Tom (Janice) Kumbusky; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Sandy (Tom Mayenschein) Kumbusky; son-in-law, Ed (Deborah) Parks; nieces, nephews, as well as extended family and close friends.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 6:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., in the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 11:00 A.M., at the Mary Help of Christians Church, 954 N. Maple Avenue, Fairborn, OH 45324, Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Burial to follow at Enon Cemetery, Enon, OH. Donations in her honor may be made to Enon Emergency Relief, 101 Scott Street, Enon, Ohio 45323. Condolences may be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com



