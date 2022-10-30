KUNTZ, George Ewing



73, passed away unexpectedly from a massive heart attack at home on October 22, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Patricia and Martin Kuntz. He attended Holy Angels, Marmion Military Academy, and was a '72 graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, SC. Shortly after, he married the love of his life, Carol Lamar, and had 3 beautiful daughters. He had many joys in life-playing golf at DCC, even winning some member-member championships; but nothing topped his hole-in-one. One of the proudest moments in his life, although his award was to buy everyone a round of drinks. His devotion to his home and his best buds (his dogs) was unwavering. He took great pride in his work and fix-it abilities. He was a lover of history, his alma mater, and Treasure Island house dressing. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and his friends, who became his family. You could find George riding his golf cart around Oakwood with his loving grandchildren. He was enthusiastic about his label maker and never missed an opportunity to label everything in sight. Fall evenings were spent standing by the firepit with a glass of Macallan 12. He had many great times on his golf trips with the guys and always remained an avid fan of UD Basketball. He joined his beloved, eldest daughter, Katie in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 50 years, his children Molly (Andrew) Vincze, Megan Kuntz, and his 3 grandchildren, Avery, Emma, and Louie Vincze. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Mary Pat (John) Marques, Dottie (Chick) Sullivan, and Mick (Rose) Kuntz, along with his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, OH 45409 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Interment will be held at the family mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

