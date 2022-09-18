KUNTZ, Kenneth J.



Kenneth J. Kuntz, age 88, was born on July 4, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. He died on the 31st day of August 2022. He was a resident of Bethany Lutheran Village. Ken attended Cornell University from 1956 to 1957 in the School of Hotel Administration; he finished his undergraduate work earning a BA in English and Theater in 1958 from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri. He received an MA in Clinical Psychology in 1963 from the University of Cincinnati. He was an Instructor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor of Psychology at UD from 1976-1993 as well as a Teaching Consultant and the Faculty Development director. UD acknowledged his accomplishments with the prestigious Lackner Award for embodying the ideals and traditions of the University of Dayton. Each year the Kuntz Award is presented to the outstanding graduate who exemplifies scholarship and service to UD and the Psychology Department. Ken participated in many civic activities. He was on the Executive Committee of the Eastway Mental Health Association and the Dayton Area Psychological Association. Ken also served on the Walk of Fame advisory Committee and Dayton History's Preservation Advisory Committee where he chaired the annual award for Historic Preservation. He and his wife, Mimi, served on the Victory Theater Volunteer Board, the Opera Guild of Dayton Board, and the Montgomery County Historical Society Guild Board. They hosted many opera fund raising dinners in their home, and for years supported the Dayton Arts Community. His parents Walter F. Kuntz and Pricilla Kammer Kuntz preceded Ken in death. Ken is survived by his loving wife Micheline "Mimi" Dupuis Kuntz and his nephew Duane Kuntz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 28th at 5 pm at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on the University of Dayton campus. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the UD Chapel. Guests should stop at the Guard Shack along the main entrance to UD (one block east of Brown Street) for parking directions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, 126 N. Main Street, Suite 210, Dayton, OH 45402 or The University of Dayton, Daniel J. Curran Place, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7054. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

