KURTZ, Dolly



Dolly Kurtz, 86 of Trenton, passed away on September 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born on August 7, 1935, in



Morristown, TN, to Pierce and Rene (Young) Carpenter. Dolly attended Edgewood Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Michael (Jenny) and Rick (Traci) Kurtz and Susan (Martin) Criste; 4 grandchildren, Matt, Jon, Sarah and Becca; and 3 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lilly and Rylie. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard A. Kurtz; and siblings, Laura Miley, Aldon, Stokeley, Clyde, Jimmy, John, Nealous and Pierce Carpenter Jr. and Susie Sebastian. Visitation will be



on Tuesday, September 21st from 5-8:00 pm at the Baker-



Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home (6850 Roosevelt Avenue) with Funeral Services also there on Wednesday, September 22nd at 10:00 am with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial



Contributions may be directed to: Hospice of Butler and



Warren County. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



