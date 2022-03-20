KURTZ, John M.



70, of Brookville, passed away on March 14, 2022. He is



preceded in death by his parents, Marc and Vivian Kurtz; daughter, Brandie Kurtz; wife, Barbara Kurtz. John enjoyed golfing, gardening, and his time at his place at St. Mary's. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. John loved his family get-togethers, especially the good food, and was always in charge of bringing his



special shrimp. We loved him very much and he will be greatly missed. Survived by sister, Nancy (Tom) Hern; nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Visitation will be held from



5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22nd, at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville.

