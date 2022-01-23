KURTZ, Sharon M.



Sharon M. Kurtz, age 72 of Miamisburg, passed away January 15, 2022. She was born March 19, 1949, in La Porte, IN, to the late Raymond Prawucki and Shirley (Van Arkle) Webster. In



addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Steven Kurtz; brother, Jimmy Webster; and her step-



father, William Webster.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Kurtz; daughter, Wendy (Brian) Kelley; daughter-in-law, Sheanna Kurtz; grandchildren, Ava and Hayden Kurtz; brother, Daniel (Patty) Prawucki; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Sharon grew up in a loving home with a wonderful family. Her love for her family was immeasurable. With Ron, her



devoted husband of over 50 years by her side, she cherished family gatherings at Lake Cumberland, gathering for the holidays, sitting in the freezing cold watching Steven play football to baking in the summer sun watching Wendy show her horses. Nothing would stop Sharon from supporting her children. When her grandchildren were born she found an even greater love. Ava and Hayden were her greatest joy. She loved her



animals dearly and she made sure every creature she encountered was fed and well taken care of. Sharon enjoyed keeping her home and endless flower gardens immaculate. She was not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty to make everything around her beautiful. She worked hard at the same factory for over 30 years having built many close friendships during her career. She enjoyed talking and sharing with the people around her and taking trips with her brother Danny and his wife Patty. She would always have a smile and a hug for all she knew and loved.



Family will receive guests from 5-7 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a memorial service will begin at 7 PM.



To share a memory of Sharon or leave her family a special message please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

