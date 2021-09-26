KURTZ, Steven M.



Age 42 of Springboro, passed away on September 21, 2021. Known as "Steve" or "Kurtzy" to his friends and colleagues, but affectionately called



Steven by his family. His birth was celebrated by his loving



parents on November 2, 1978, in Middletown, OH, to Ronald and Sharon (Prawucki) Kurtz.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sheanna Kurtz; children, Ava (age 9) and Hayden (age 6); parents, Ron and Sharon Kurtz; sister, Wendy (Brian) Kelley and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, co-workers and dear friends.



Steven was a family man, his most precious love was his wife and kids. At home or in the community, he was extremely



active with his children's sports and hobbies, from cheerleading to ball practice to soccer games and just cheering them on as the world's proudest dad and biggest fan. He lived life to the fullest and loved to travel with his family.



Steven grew up in the local area and never ventured far from school and the sports he loved, after graduating from Preble Shawnee High School in 1997, Steven went on to play football, baseball and study at Ohio Northern University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Steven continued on to earn an additional Bachelor's Degree in Education from Wright State University and was a graduate student at the University of Dayton.



Steven was big on character and imparted his values by giving back to the community through sports and coaching. Steven coached Varsity Baseball and previously coached football for many years for Miamisburg High School. Steven coached his son's T-Ball team for Springboro Clearcreek Baseball Association. Being the sports fan and true Ohioan that he was, he



absolutely loved his Ohio State Buckeyes as well as the



Bengals and Reds.



Steven was known for his humor and ability to bring a smile to everyone's face, whether it was through his music choice, a "who dey" shout out, or the ribbing he would give to his loved ones. But Steven was also deeply thoughtful, he cared for his students, teams, and friends. He gave everything he had into everything he did and enjoyed doing it. He truly lived life to the fullest. He passionately cared about making a difference. The saying, "God broke the mold when he made him" was about Steven. His genuine smile, lovable personality, and sense of humor left such an impact on every single person that he met. You could find him boating, hanging out at the beach and having endless pool parties. He enjoyed the outdoors while four-wheeling, camping and paint-balling. Steven was all about having fun!



Steven is irreplaceable here on earth; his smile, laughter, memory and love will always be with us.



A Celebration of Stevens Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 5th at Southbrook Christian Church, (9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342) followed by a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. To honor Steve's



passion, please feel free to wear your OSU, Reds, Bengals or Miamisburg colors.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/1d9686f3), in Steve's memory. The funds will be used to support Steven's children's education as they pursue their dreams and continue their father's legacy.

