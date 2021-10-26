KUSS, John

KUSS, Sr., John W.



79 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was born in Springfield on December 10, 1941, the son of George and Verna (Vanscyoc) Kuss. He retired from International Harvester after many years of service. Survivors



include his wife, Beverly A. (Loveless); son, John W.



(Kristine) Kuss, Jr.; step-daughter, Missy (Mike) Nester; five grandchildren, Ryan



Nester, Seth Deaton, Alex Nester, Alyssa and Ashton Kuss; sister, Squeak Kidd and brother, George Kuss. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carrie Lynn Kuss. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.

