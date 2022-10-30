KUZON, Lana B.



(née Schumacher)



Lana B. Kuzon, née Schumacher passed away at her home surrounded by her children on Thursday, October 20th, 2022.



A Daytonion by birth, she was a 1960 graduate of Julienne High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English/Creative Writing at The Ohio State University in 1995.



She raised four children and worked as a secretary in a variety of places including Wright-Patterson AFB and the U.S. State Department in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



A lover of art, theater, dance and literature, she wrote several novels for her own enjoyment as well as poetry. Morning coffee and the New York Times were a constant. She was a lifelong learner, auditing classes at the University of Dayton continuously until attendance was prevented by the Covid19 pandemic (which she never contracted!).



Born in the spring, she cherished the heat of summer. Lush August days filled with the hum of cicadas were her delight. In her mind, she took flight just in time, leaving us while the leaves still shimmered gold and the cold was just beginning to blow over her cherished Stillwater River and through the Aullwood paths she frequented.



Her faith was her solace. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and inspired her family with a fanciful spirit. Relished by her were daily walks and spur of the moment jaunts to nearby paths, lakes or the Dayton Art Institute, as well as long awaited trips abroad. She treasured all of the relationships that she shared over her lifetime.



Her sage advice: "Learn to dance, and always take a nap."



She is survived by her children Kathryn Weymouth (David, deceased), Audrey Schwankl (Jimmy), Andrew Bernier and Bradford (Carolyn) Bernier; grandchildren Gillian Herrle (Aaron), Hillary Borges (Josh), Olivia Weymouth, Nicholas, Jesenia and Breanna "Mud" Schwankl and John Xavier "Jack" Bernier and her great-grandchildren Roman and Asher Herrle as well as siblings Mollie Danis, Paula Gambill (Bob) Daniel Schmuacher (Gretchen) and Michael Schumacher (Nancy) and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by the father of her children, James Bernier, parents Paul and Kathryn "Babe" Schumacher and sister, Bonnie Kopp (Max).



Funeral Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery on November 11, 2022, at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to "The Dayton Foundation" https://www.daytonfoundation.org for the "Gloria Dei Montessori Fund", or send a check directly to the school made out to "GDMS" at 615 Shiloh Drive, Dayton, OH 45415, Attn: Nicole Lefever, Head of School office@gloriadeimontessori.org.

