LACHEY, Kenneth J.



KENNETH J. LACHEY, 74, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born in Piqua, Ohio, on March 22, 1946, the son of the late



Joseph M. Lachey and



Elizabeth (Poeppelman) Lachey Grogean.



A graduate of Marion Local High School, Ken excelled in athletics and lettered in four sports. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in accounting and finance. He played baseball at OSU and in the minor leagues for a short time before beginning a successful career in the packaging industry.



He worked at Springfield Packaging and Buckeye Wood Products. He later co-owned and was president of Diamond Packaging Incorporated which later became Buckeye Diamond Logistics. He was currently working as an independent



contractor for BDL Supply. Ken loved his work and was well respected in his field.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judith A. (Ustick) Lachey; sisters, Carol Jean (Tom) Feldman of St. Mary's and Marlene (Bob) Riethman of Vandalia; brothers-in-law, Robert "Trey" Ustick III of San Diego, CA, and Jeff (Susan Murnen) Ustick of Felton, CA; nieces and nephews, Susan (Nick) Hogenkamp, Jill (Allen Evans) Feldman, Karen (Jeff) Prenger, Jay (Lynn)



Feldman, Amy (Chris) Henne, Rob (Anglela) Riethman,



Jennifer (Matt) Mazza, Riev Ustick (Vanessa Holcroft), Casey (Adriane) Ustick, Brenna Ustick (Joe Coulter), and Cara (K.J.) Johnson; and a host of great-nieces, nephews and cousins.



Also surviving are many dear friends and business associates.



Everybody liked Ken and will be remembered as a kind and generous person. He was a loving and devoted husband to



Judy. He loved the sun, the beach, the Buckeyes and laughing and having a good time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.



A celebration of Ken's life will be held this summer at a time and place to be announced. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of condolence and memories can be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



