X

LACHEY, Kenneth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

LACHEY, Kenneth J.

KENNETH J. LACHEY, 74, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born in Piqua, Ohio, on March 22, 1946, the son of the late

Joseph M. Lachey and

Elizabeth (Poeppelman) Lachey Grogean.

A graduate of Marion Local High School, Ken excelled in athletics and lettered in four sports. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in accounting and finance. He played baseball at OSU and in the minor leagues for a short time before beginning a successful career in the packaging industry.

He worked at Springfield Packaging and Buckeye Wood Products. He later co-owned and was president of Diamond Packaging Incorporated which later became Buckeye Diamond Logistics. He was currently working as an independent

contractor for BDL Supply. Ken loved his work and was well respected in his field.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judith A. (Ustick) Lachey; sisters, Carol Jean (Tom) Feldman of St. Mary's and Marlene (Bob) Riethman of Vandalia; brothers-in-law, Robert "Trey" Ustick III of San Diego, CA, and Jeff (Susan Murnen) Ustick of Felton, CA; nieces and nephews, Susan (Nick) Hogenkamp, Jill (Allen Evans) Feldman, Karen (Jeff) Prenger, Jay (Lynn)

Feldman, Amy (Chris) Henne, Rob (Anglela) Riethman,

Jennifer (Matt) Mazza, Riev Ustick (Vanessa Holcroft), Casey (Adriane) Ustick, Brenna Ustick (Joe Coulter), and Cara (K.J.) Johnson; and a host of great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also surviving are many dear friends and business associates.

Everybody liked Ken and will be remembered as a kind and generous person. He was a loving and devoted husband to

Judy. He loved the sun, the beach, the Buckeyes and laughing and having a good time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held this summer at a time and place to be announced. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of condolence and memories can be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.