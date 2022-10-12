LACKIE, Ronald D.



87, of Centerville, OH, received his crown of glory on October 9, 2022. Ronald was born in Chicago, Ill, the son of his late parents, Stella and Zigfried Lackie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine and his daughter, Carolynn Unzicker. Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Please let us remember with great thanksgiving what God has accomplished through his faithful servant Ronald. Ronald is survived by his son-in-law, David Unzicker and granddaughters, Stephanie (Matthew) Fry and Kimberly (Joshua) Duncan. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord for our brother in Christ, Ronald D. Lackie. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, October 14 at David's Cemetery, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, https://vitascommunityconnection.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

