Lafferty, James E. "Jim"



LAFFERTY, James "Jim", 76, of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 in his home. Jim was born June 15, 1946 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Edward and Marguerite (Schulz) Lafferty. He retired from Sweets Manufacturing after many years as a Sales Rep. In his spare time Jim loved flying and playing guitar. He was also an avid Ohio State Football fan, gave selflessly to his family and was just an all-around good guy who will be missed by many. Survivors include his wife, Julia (Massie); stepson, Jason (Cindy) Vollmer; two grandchildren, Katie and Megan; and special friends, Dave Campbell, Jerry Hyland, Morris Lavender, Jim & Joyce Maddex and JoAnne & Terry Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Lafferty. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

