LAING, Virginia K. "Jenny"



Virginia K. Laing "Jenny", age 93 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton with her family her side. She was born June 3, 1928, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Otis and Augusta (Day) Burd. In addition to her parents, Jenny was preceded in death by her first husband, Foster C. Brock, Sr, her second husband, Edward



Laing, her beloved son, Foster C. Brock, Jr. and numerous



siblings.



She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Audrey Jewell Brock, granddaughter, Debi (Joel) Dennison, great-grandchildren, Katherine, and David Dennison; nephews, Bill (Kendra) Brock and Stephen "Larry" (Barb) Conomy, as well as numerous



extended family and dear friends.



Jenny will be laid to rest with her husband, Ed, at Grace Memorial Gardens in Hudson, FL, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.



One of the greatest joys for Jenny was helping others. She cared for her parents, two husbands and several siblings during time of their illness. She was a Beautician in Enon, Ohio, until 1985, when her and Ed moved to Spring Hill, Florida.



After the death of Ed in 2001, she maintained her home and lived alone in Spring Hill, Florida, until she became ill in June of 2022 and came to live with her family in Centerville, Ohio. For the last two months, she lived a happy, fulfilled life in



Assisted Living Memory Care at the Enclave of Springboro, Ohio. While there, the nurses and aides gave her tender,



loving care and she found friends and companionship among the other residents.



