LAKE, Julie D.



Julie D. Lake passed away peacefully in Dayton, Ohio, where she resided the last 66 years. She was deeply loved by her many friends and family, until her many angels came to relieve her of her struggles on December 13, 2020.



Born in Boston, Massachusetts February 1, 1923, to Greek



parents, Chris and Pauline



Drakos, she spent her childhood and young adult life as part of a close and loving family with her brothers Jimmy, John and Foti as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins (especially aunts Frannie Raftes and Anne Koufos) and relatives. This is where she started to develop a love for and proficiency in the arts, piano and reading not to mention an incredibly disciplined saver and astute



investor.



Julie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, godmother and friend who maintained a close and loving



relationship with all – no matter what the circumstances. So many looked forward to hearing from her on birthdays,



holidays, graduations, special events, to celebrate their accomplishments or just checking in. She made everybody feel



special and nobody was left out. She was always there, unconditionally loving all: always available; giving; encouraging; praising, nurturing, generous and compassionate with her love and support without expecting anything in return – as only she could. Her disarming sweet smile, wise yet soft manner and strong Boston accent (which she never lost) simply made … a safe and comfortable place to be. Even when her health deteriorated, she always thought of others first and always saw the good in everyone. She simply … loved all, which was essence and legacy of her life.



We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to all of those caregivers at Cypress Pointe Health Campus, (especially Donna Grimett), doctors, medical professionals and closet friends



(including Gloria Flesner, Barbara Macke and Bev Grotske), who remained in contact with, became companions of and personally assisted mom with such sincere caring and love in her final years, especially the past several months when mom needed us most and family was not permitted to be with her – as she faced her final days with strength and courage.



She is survived by her sons George Lake and Greg Lake both of The Woodlands, Texas, her grandchildren Christopher, who lives in San Francisco and Juliayn (mom's precious cameleon) who currently lives in Berlin, Germany and Lesvos, Greece, as well as countless nieces and nephews in New England, god daughters Pia Kanistros in Dayton and Susan Owen in San Francisco and friends.



According to her wishes, and due to the risks associated with COVID in Dayton, Ohio, there will be no funeral service in Dayton. Instead, the family will have a memorial service when mom's remains are interned with her beloved daughter Janet, whom we lost in 2015, in Stuart, Florida. The family will communicate with friends and family concerning the specific date and time of that memorial.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stuart, Florida ASPCA.

