LAKE, Tomi Watamabe



92 passed peacefully on



Thursday, January 28, 2021,



surrounded by her family. She was born in Kobe, Japan, on April 15, 1928, to Horoshi and Yuki Harada Watanabe. Tomi worked in the USAF Tachikawa Air Base mess hall where she met the love of her life, Paul E. Lake. They were married



August 8, 1958, in Japan then moved to the United States upon the end of his deployment. She was a member of First Baptist Church on Lower



Valley. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing bingo which she was very good at winning. Tomi is survived by her daughter, Linda J Lake, Fairmont, WV; granddaughter, Kaila L. McClellan Esq., Centerville, OH; sisters, Chiako Sato and Sachiko Mutai of Japan; brothers-in-law, Jack Lake, Thomas (Donna) Lake, Robert (Kay) Lake, James



(Barbara) Lake; sister-in-law, Nancy Valentine all of Fairmont, WV. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by sister, Emi Ariki; brothers-in-law, John Lake and James Valentine; sisters-in-law, Pauline and Karen Lake.



Visitation will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 10:30 to 12:30 at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, OH. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 with Pastor Dale Slumbo officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to www.trostelchapman.com.



