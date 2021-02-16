LAKES, Cecil



Age 92 of Wayne Township, passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 13, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 31, 1928, the fifth of eight children, to



Walker and Grace (Coates) Lakes. In his younger days, he enjoyed camping and skiing. Cecil retired from Beckett



Paper Company after 30 plus years as a maintenance supervisor. He also worked in construction and enjoyed building and roofing. He was happiest when he was outdoors and tinkering with various projects. All those who knew him will remember him as a kind and generous man.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 64 years, Loretta Coe Lakes; son, Gregory Lakes; sisters, Murdell,



Dorothy, Kathleen, and Betty Sue; and brothers, Marvin and Eugene. Cecil is survived by his son, Gary (Andry) Lakes; daughter, Caroline (Kevin) Williams; grandson, David Lakes; granddaughter, Hannah Williams; brother, Millard Lakes; and his beloved kitty cats.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Miami Valley for their caring service. Private services were held and the interment took place at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Wayne Township Fire Department, 5967 Jacksonburg Road, Trenton, Ohio 45067. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

