LAKES, Harry L.



Age 86 of Hamilton, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was born October 19, 1935, to the late Alson and Virgie (nee Lutes) Lakes in Waco, Kentucky. Harry is survived by his wife Sylvia Lakes; two daughters Lisa (Steve) Cloran and



Connie Hymer; two grandchildren David L. Hymer and Kelly (Tyler Hosbrook) Hymer; one great-grandchild Jayden Hosbrook; his sister Julia (Thomas) Benson; brother Dale (and the late Chyrell) Lakes; and many nieces and nephews. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online



