Lakes, John William



John William Lakes, 62, of Abbeville, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Dayton, OH to Porcha Sue Cox Taylor and the late Vernon Elise Lakes, Jr.



John honorably served his country in the United States Marines. Despite his successful career as a self-employed painter, his true passion was spending time with his family. He loved them dearly and time spent with them brought him much happiness. His hobbies included drawing and he was regarded as an accomplished artist. John lived life to its fullest with compassion and a heart full of love.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.



John is survived by his son, Devan Lakes; daughter, Julie Lehman; two brothers, David Lakes and Zebediah Trett; five sisters, Kimberly Poulin, Myra Ostrander, Veronica Culbertson, Veronia Allen and Karen Cook; and five grandchildren.



There are no services planned at this time.



A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.



