LALONDE, Kathleen A., 74, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 14, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of William and Loretta (Glaser) James. Kathy retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base where she worked as a clerk, then continued to work doing transcription services out of Yellow Springs, Ohio. Survivors include two siblings, David & Kim James, Springfield, OH and Jeanette McEvoy, Pickerington, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Joe" Lalonde, parents, a brother, William Mark James, a sister, Karen James. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 17 at 2:00PM in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

