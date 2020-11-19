LAMANCE-OAKS,



Patricia S. "Pat"



Age 78, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. A private family service will be held at Dayton Memorial Park on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at roughly 10:30am, with



a livestream available at Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube channel. If desired, friends andfamily may make memorial contributions to Matthew 25: Ministries, and Samaritan's Purse. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Grandview Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion they provided Pat. For full obituary and livestream link please visit www.Routsong.com.

