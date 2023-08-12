Lamar , Brenda Jean



Brenda J. Lamar was Born in Dayton, OH on May 15, 1968 to Parents Kenneth and Kathryn Lamar (Deceased) also proceeded in death by her Oldest Sister Phyllis Lamar. Brenda went home to Heaven and received her Angel Wings on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She leaves to Cherish her Memories Sister's Veronica Lamar (Anthony) and Joyce Lamar(James), Niece Tiffany Dunson, Nephews Kenneth Lamar, Kevin Goodall (Shelby) and Kyle Mickey, Great Nieces Faith Lamar, Nyla Goodall and Shamyra Holland, Great Nephews Michael Lundy, Malachi Holland, Noah Goodall, Anthony Hernandez, Malaki and Micah Matos.And a host of Family and Friends. Brenda's Home Going Arrangements have been Entrusted to Pryor Crematory and Funeral Home, Brenda's Home Going Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton, OH 45406, With visitation 1 Hour prior to service.



