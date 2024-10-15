Lamb, Catherine



Catherine I. Lamb age 97 of Smithfield, Virginia and formerly of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday October 9, 2024. She was born November 29, 1926 in Stockdale, Ohio the daughter of the late Theodore Webb and Vena Miller Webb. Mrs. Lamb enjoyed a very active and busy life. She was a devoted member of the St. Clair Avenue Baptist Church in Hamilton where she served in many capacities as church organist and the PRP Committee, among other duties. After moving to Virginia, she became a member of Smithfield Christian Church where she had many wonderful friends. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, was area manager for the Fuller Brush Company and ran the Crafters Club at the Hamilton, Ohio Senior Citizens Center. She was also a bus driver for the Fairfield City Schools for over 22 years. She is survived by two children Ralph (Linda) Thomas and Schelle Kellogg; and siblings Wayne Webb and Wanda Laszlo, nieces, Karen Wingo (John), Theresa Mentor (Dan), and nephew Douglas Holbrook (Linda) and many other family members. She was also preceded in death by husbands Belford Thomas, Harold Bennett, and Don Lamb. A graveside service for Mrs. Lamb will be held at 1:00 PM Monday October 21, 2024 in Wheelersburg (Ohio) Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to any ASPCA organization. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com