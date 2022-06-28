LAMBERT, Katie Jo



Age 79 of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Kehm Lambert, daughter Kathy Lambert, parents Willard and Ida Turner, and brother Roger Turner. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Kyle) Katzenbach, grandson Adam Lambert, sister Linda (Bob) Hillard, brother Ronnie Turner, and sisters-in-law Ruthie Lambert and Donna Turner. She was a 1960 graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School. She went on to work for E.F. MacDonald, Top Value, and retired from Civil Service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She was a member of Moraine Heights Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. She loved her dogs, scary movies, and shopping. Nothing brought a smile on Meemaw's face like her grandson Adam. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel. Interment will follow in Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services, Thursday, June 30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

