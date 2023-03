LAMBERT, Steven G.



Age 75, of Dayton, OH, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Gene and Lena Lambert. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Nueslein Lambert; siblings: Janet Rogers, Bill Lambert (Amy) and Tony Lambert (Renee); children: Tim Lambert (Kim), Ted Lambert, Tom Lambert (Lourdes), Stephanie Al-Hamdani (Haider), Morgan Nueslein, Nick Nueslein (Allison), and Madeline Nueslein; Grandchildren: Taylor Lambert, Palmer Lambert, Bryce Lambert, Nicklaus Lambert, Isa Lambert, Chase Lambert, Gabi Lambert, Zaide Al-Hamdani, Zayna Al-Hamdani and Natalie Nueslein. The family will receive visitors at 11:30 AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 North Main Street, Centerville on Friday, March 3, 2023, with a service to immediately follow at 1:30 PM. For complete obituary, please visit www.routsong.com.