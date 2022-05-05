LAMPE, Reinhold August



Reinhold August Lampe, age 77, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. He was born



on August 30, 1944, in Goldenstedt, Germany, the son of August and Hermine Lampe. He was employed at Procter and Gamble and retired from there after many years. He



enjoyed playing golf, hiking, and being a part of nature. He also enjoyed bowling and bowled a perfect 300 game in



League play. Anyone that knew him, knew that Ron had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Angela Lampe; children, JoAnne (Steve) Hedges, Chris (Judi) Lampe, and Dave (Molly) Lampe; step-son, Marty (Rhonda) Stevens; sister, Mary Ann (Jerry) Held; nine grandchildren; family member, Maggie Macomber; six great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends; and many family members and friends in Germany. He was preceded in death by his



parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton



Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.

