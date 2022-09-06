dayton-daily-news logo
X

LAMPLEY, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LAMPLEY III, Richard Junior

Born September 12, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio, to Richard, II and Inellie Lampley. Passed away August 26, 2022, age 70. He leaves to cherish his memory two children: R. LaVelle Russell (Heather) and Rene' Russell Reed (Dion), grandfather of 3, great-grandfather of 1, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45406, Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter, Senior Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


DonaldJordanMemorialChapel.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
LOWE, Donald
3
TAYLOR, Delois
4
MITCHELL, Blontas
5
COLEMAN, Robert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top